At East Asia Summit, Jaishankar Brings up Territority Intergrity 

During the fifteenth East Asia Summit (EAS), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted the importance of adhering to international law, “respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty” in a clear sign to China on 14 November. He had stressed the need to respect territorial integrity and sovereignty after the Indo-US 2+2 meeting from last month as well, The Indian Express reported. On the South China Sea issue, Jaishankar expressed “concern about actions and incidents that erode trust in the region” – in a clear reference to Beijing’s aggressive actions, according to The Indian Express. He underlined the need for international co-operation to tackle challenges of terrorism, climate change and pandemic in the post COVID-19 world.

The East Asia Summit provides countries a platform to discuss important strategic issues of the Indo-Pacific region. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had represented India at the EAS in Bangkok. The virtual summit meeting this time around was chaired by the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and witnessed the participation of all the 18 EAS countries.



Jaishankar reiterated India’s support in making the EAS stronger and more responsive and an important forum to exchange perspectives on strategic issues.



On COVID-19, he reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to help make the vaccine affordable and accessible to all nations. The leaders underlined the importance of co-operation in ensuring safe, effective and affordable access to the vaccines. The Ha Noi Declaration was adopted at the summit and so were the statements of four other leaders on Marine Sustainability; Epidemics Prevention and Response; Women, Peace and Security; and Steady Growth of Regional Economy, The Indian Express reported.