Dumka Treasury Fraud Case: Jharkhand HC Rejects Lalu’s Bail Plea

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday, 19 February, rejected the bail petition of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Dumka treasury fraudulent withdrawal case.

The CBI, while opposing the plea, argued that a period of two months and seven days is still left for completion of half the jail sentence.

Turning down the plea, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh ruled that bail could be granted only after the two month-period.