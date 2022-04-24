'Keep Arrows at Home;' BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj's Call to Violence

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, who has previously come under the scanner for his controversial statements, said in a social media post that people should keep arrows at home for 'people who do Jihad.'

He shared the post with a picture of a mob, that seemed to represent Muslims.

He said, "When these people come and do jihad, the police will beat with sticks. But after a few days, the matter will go to an inquiry committy and then the matter will get dissolved."