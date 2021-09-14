DMK Announces Kanimozhi Somu and KRN Rajeshkumar as Rajya Sabha Candidates

The DMK announced its candidates to contest the Rajya Sabha bypolls to fill the vacancy of two seats from Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, 14 September, the party confirmed that Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu, daughter of veteran party leader NVN Somu, and KRN Rajeshkumar will contest the Rajya Sabha bypolls.

Dr Kanimozhi is the State Medical Wing Secretary and Spokesperson for DMK. She is also an obstetrician and gynaecologist and a senior consultant doctor at MGM HealthCare. KRN Rajesh Kumar is the DMK district secretary of Namakkal East district.