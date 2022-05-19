Delhi's Three Civic Bodies to Become One Again on 22 May

The three civic bodies of Delhi will merge into onecmunicipal Corporation on 22 May with the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 coming into force on that day, according to a Union Home Ministry notification.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, with 104 municipal wards each, and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, with 64 wards, will be treated as one civic body – the Municipal Corporation of Delhi – from 22 May, the notification said.