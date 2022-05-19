Delhi's Three Civic Bodies to Become One Again on 22 May

The three civic bodies of Delhi will merge into one Municipal Corporation on 22 May.
(Photo: iStock/Altered by The Quint)
The three civic bodies of Delhi will merge into onecmunicipal Corporation on 22 May with the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 coming into force on that day, according to a Union Home Ministry notification.
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, with 104 municipal wards each, and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, with 64 wards, will be treated as one civic body – the Municipal Corporation of Delhi – from 22 May, the notification said.
According to the amendment, the central government will appoint a special officer to run the new unified civic body until the elections to the civic body and first meeting of the corporation is held, Home Ministry officials said.
While the term of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation ended on Wednesday, the tenure of the North Delhi and East Delhi Corporations will be completed on 19 May and 22 May, respectively.
The officials also said that the single, well-equipped entity would be able to manage the national capital better and to reduce the expenditure to a larger extent.
The Bill to unify the three civic bodies was approved by the Parliament on 5 April and received President Ram Nath Kovind's assent on 18 April.
