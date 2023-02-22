AAP's Shelly Oberoi Beats BJP's Rekha Gupta To Become Delhi’s New Mayor

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AAP's Shelly Oberoi Beats BJP's Rekha Gupta To Become Delhi’s New Mayor

The first-time councillor won by a 34-vote margin in the election held at the Civic Centre in New Delhi.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

New Delhi: AAP's Shelly Oberoi flashes victory sign after casting her vote during the election of mayor and deputy mayor of MCD, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi.

|

(Photo: PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the mayoral election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that was held on Wednesday, 22 February.

AAP's candidate and first-time councillor Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to be elected as Delhi’s new mayor.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

