Delhi Court Grants Bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Waqf Board Case

Khan was arrested in a case related to alleged misuse of official position as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.
AAP's Amantullah Khan.

A Delhi court on Wednesday, 28 September, granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, in a case related to alleged irregularities in appointment, misappropriation of funds and misuse of official position as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, reported news agency ANI.

Khan was arrested on 16 September.

(This copy will be updated with more details.)

