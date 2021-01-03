‘Proud That Vaccines Given Approval Are Made In India’: PM Modi

"A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators," said the prime minister in a three-part tweet.

"It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," he added.

"We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives," he concluded.

Earlier, DCGI VG Somani said, “CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) accepts the subject expert committee reform recommendations on Serum and Bharat Biotech Covid vaccines. Vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations.”