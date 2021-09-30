Could've Been Handled More Elegantly': Manish Tewari After Amarinder Meets Shah

"It is imperative that we get our act together and we measure up to the aspirations of the people," he added.

Further speaking on the way ahead for the party in the state, Tewari who represents a Punjab constituency in the Lok Sabha, said that the Congress needs to come up with a better plan and designate responsibilities to experienced leaders.

"All those people who have experience, who have the political wisdom of having handled things over a period of time, the MPs from the state of Punjab, who've lost family members in the fight against terror, have spent long years in the Congress party—those are the hands you need to get on deck," he said.

"Nobody is questioning anybody's supremacy. Nobody is questioning anybody's numero uno position, but there are concerns that till the time we don't have a road map, or we don't have a cohesive narrative in place, then we won't be able to live up to the expectations of the people," he added.

Tewari was one of 23 senior Congress leaders who wrote to Congress' acting President, Sonia Gandhi, in August 2020, asking for an overhaul in the functioning of the Congress.

Another senior Congress leader, Kapil Sibal, also a part of the G-23, had taken a dig at the Congress' higher leadership as well.

"In Congress there is no elected president now. Who is taking calls? We don't know who is taking decisions in the party," Sibal had said.

"We are G-23, definitely not Ji Huzoor-23," he added.

