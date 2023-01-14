Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary Dies of Heart Attack During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away on the morning of Saturday, 14 January in Punjab’s Phillaur after suffering a heart attack during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He was walking aside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he suddenly fell unwell as his heartbeat increased.

According to the report, the Congress MP from Jalandhar was taken to Phagwara’s Virk Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Offering his condolences, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted in Punjabi saying, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace.”