Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Meet Sidhu Moose Wala’s Family in Their Village

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab's Moosa village, the native village of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was also a member of the party, to meet his family on Tuesday, 7 June, news agency ANI reported.

This comes nine days after the 27-year-old was shot dead in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

Gandhi had earlier expressed condolences to Moose Wala's family after the latter's death.