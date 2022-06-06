Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Meet Sidhu Moose Wala’s Family in Their Village

Sidhu Moose Wala (left) and Rahul Gandhi.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Punjab's Moosa village, the native village of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was also a member of the party, to meet his family on Tuesday, 7 June, news agency ANI reported.
This comes nine days after the 27-year-old was shot dead in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district.
Gandhi had earlier expressed condolences to Moose Wala's family after the latter's death.
Gandhi's decision comes after Home Minister Amit Shah met Moose Wala's parents in Chandigarh on 4 June.
According to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Punjabi singer's family had written a letter to the home minister seeking a probe by central agencies into Moose Wala's brutal murder.
The singer-turned politician was killed on 29 May in Punjab's Mansa. Soon after his murder, the Punjab police claimed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was responsible for the attack.
(With inputs from ANI.)
