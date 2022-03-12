'Mischievous': Cong Denies Rahul-Sonia-Priyanka to Offer Resignation Tomorrow

File image of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
Amid media reports that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra would allegedly offer their resignations at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday, 13 March, the party has issued a strong denial.
Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the news story "is completely unfair, mischievous and incorrect".
"It is unfair for a TV channel to carry such unsubstantiated propaganda stories emanating from imaginary sources at the instance of ruling BJP," he wrote on Twitter.
NDTV later took down its report on the alleged resignations.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold a meeting at 4 pm on Sunday, 13 March, reported news agency ANI.
The meeting is scheduled at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi and is aimed at discussing the performance in the five-state Assembly elections and the current political situation.
This announcement comes two days after the 2022 Assembly election results where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four states and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won one.
The Congress not only failed to mount a challenge in the states where it was challenging the BJP, it also suffered a crushing defeat in Punjab to the AAP, despite ruling the state for the last five years.
(With inputs from ANI.)