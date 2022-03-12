'Mischievous': Cong Denies Rahul-Sonia-Priyanka to Offer Resignation Tomorrow

Amid media reports that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra would allegedly offer their resignations at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday, 13 March, the party has issued a strong denial.

Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the news story "is completely unfair, mischievous and incorrect".

"It is unfair for a TV channel to carry such unsubstantiated propaganda stories emanating from imaginary sources at the instance of ruling BJP," he wrote on Twitter.