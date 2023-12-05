Election Results: In 5 States, Congress Got 4.92 Crore Votes, BJP 4.81 Crore

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won three states in the recently concluded elections to five state Assemblies and the Congress bagged one but in terms of overall votes polled, it is the latter which had a narrow lead of 11 lakhs.

If we combine the votes polled by each of the parties in the five states, the BJP's total number of votes come to 4.81 crore and that of the Congress are a total 4.92 crore.