'Hardeep Puri Has Been Trolled by Amit Shah': Congress on Rohingya Refugee Row

Hardeep Singh Puri (left) and Amit Shah.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took digs at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over a mix-up between Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the Home Ministry over the accommodation of Rohingya refugees in Delhi.
Reacting to the faux pas, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that Puri had been "trolled" by Home Minister Amit Shah.
The urban affairs minister had said on Wednesday, 17 August, that Rohingya refugees would be moved to apartments for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi. Shortly after his statement, the Home Ministry contradicted Puri, saying that no such provisions were being made.
Taking to Twitter, Shrinate said, "Puri ji's words turned out to be completely wrong. We are not saying this, the home minister himself is saying it. Poor Mr @HardeepSPuri you have been trolled by your own Home Minister @AmitShah."
The AAP also attacked the BJP, saying that the settlement of Rohingyas in EWS flats would be a "big threat" to Delhiites and to the country's national security.
He also said that the Delhi government would not let Rohingyas settle down in EWS flats at any cost.
Elaborating on arrangements being made for Rohingyas, Puri had said that members of the community would be provided with basic amenities, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) IDs, and round-the-clock protection by the Delhi Police.
"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision, all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection," he had said in a tweet on Wednesday.