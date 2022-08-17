'Hardeep Puri Has Been Trolled by Amit Shah': Congress on Rohingya Refugee Row

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took digs at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government over a mix-up between Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and the Home Ministry over the accommodation of Rohingya refugees in Delhi.

Reacting to the faux pas, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that Puri had been "trolled" by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The urban affairs minister had said on Wednesday, 17 August, that Rohingya refugees would be moved to apartments for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi. Shortly after his statement, the Home Ministry contradicted Puri, saying that no such provisions were being made.