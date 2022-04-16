Complaint Against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for Entering Gurudwara in Drunk State

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
(Photo: Screengrab/Bhagwant Mann Twitter)
A complaint was lodged against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday, 16 April, for allegedly entering a gurudwara in a state of inebriation. The complaint was filed by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
Bagga, who submitted the complaint to SAS Nagar Police online, shared a screenshot of his complaint on Twitter and wrote:
"Filed Police complaint against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for entering Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in drunk condition. I request DGP, Punjab Police to take action on my complaint."
This comes after Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal on Thursday accused Mann of visiting Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda under the influence of liquor on Baisakhi, which was celebrated on 14 April.
"I didn't want to speak for some time and wanted to give a free rein to the new government, but Bhagwant Mann's actions were however intolerable today. This was not the first time, he has earlier also visited Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in an inebriated condition besides Bargari dharna site," Badal had said.
The allegation was strongly denied as “false and baseless” by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has asked the CM to seek an apology from Sikh community for allegedly violating ‘maryada’ of Guru’s house by visiting it under influence of liquor.
