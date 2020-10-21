‘Bihar First, Bihari First’: Chirag Paswan Releases LJP Manifesto

During the release of the manifesto, the LJP supremo focused on the party’s vision of “Bihar first Bihari first”. The Quint LJP Chief Chirag Paswan. | (Photo: PTI) Politics During the release of the manifesto, the LJP supremo focused on the party’s vision of “Bihar first Bihari first”.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief, Chirag Paswan, on Wednesday, 21 October, released the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections in Bihar. During the release of the manifesto, the LJP supremo focused on the party’s vision of “Bihar first Bihari first”. “Today, with the release of our party's manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, I put forward our vision of 'Bihar 1st Bihari 1st' which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing,” said Paswan, reported ANI.

Chirag Paswan went to the party headquarters for the first time after his father Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s death. Targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan said: “If the current Chief Minister again wins this election by mistake then our state will lose. Our state will again stand on the verge of ruin, reported ANI. Paswan also stated that Kumar is still promising water availability even after remaining in power for fifteen years.

Continuing the attacks against the current chief minister, Paswan said that he cannot imagine development under the leadership of a person who promotes communalism himself, reported ANI. The political battle between the LJP and the JD(U) has been brimming since Chirag Paswan left the NDA alliance, citing “ideological difference” with the JD(U). Earlier in October, the BJP expelled nine of its party leaders who quit to join Chirag Paswan's LJP. On 18 October, Paswan said that he was deeply hurt by the 'vote katwa' remark by BJP leaders in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections and was an "insult" to his late father and Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Bihar will be voting on 28 October, 3 and 7 November. The results will be announced on 10 November.