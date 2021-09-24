CM Vijayan Presents Data to Counter Kerala Bishop's ‘Narcotic Jihad’ Remark

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, 22 September, termed the ‘Narcotic Jihad’ controversy as unfortunate and reiterated that a crime related to narcotics is not connected to any religion.

In a press meet on Wednesday the CM said that there was no factual basis to support what was currently being propagated.

Pinarayi said that in 2020, there were 4,941 cases registered under the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. There were 5,422 accused in these cases and 2,700 (49.80%) were Hindus, 1,869 were Muslims (34.47%) and 853 (15.73%) were Christians, he pointed out.