Charanjit Channi To Be Punjab's First Dalit CM: Why Congress Chose Him Over Rest

Channi's selection came after over 24 hours of high drama. It began with Captain Amarinder Singh resigning as CM and soon after launching attacks on Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu. The names of Sunil Jakhar, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Navjot Sidhu and Partap Singh Bajwa were doing the rounds as possible replacements.

On Sunday, senior party leader Ambika Soni told the media that she had "declined" the offer to become CM for the remaining three months of the Congress' term.

She also said that "a Sikh should be the CM", indicating that Sunil Jakhar may not make the cut. Jakhar also lost out because he was seen as relatively more pro-Captain than other contenders.

Then by 3 PM on Sunday, the name of Sukhjinder Randhawa was said to be "almost confirmed" and was widely flashed in the media and social media.

However, the picture changed within a couple of hours. Apparently, there were concerns that if Randhawa is made CM, the CM and state party chief would both be Jatt Sikhs from Majha, creating an imbalance.

Sidhu too is said to have been reluctant on Randhawa as another Jatt Sikh leader may have been a direct threat to his base.

As a result, the party finally zeroed in on Channi.

The Congress may also try to capitalise on the fact that it has given Punjab its first Dalit CM.

Being from the anti-Captain camp, his elevation means their clear triumph in the factional tussle.

However, Captain was quick to tweet congratulating Channi, indicating that he isn't entirely opposed to this move and may have preferred Channi over both Sidhu and Randhawa.