Chandigarh Civic Poll Results: What This Means for Punjab and National Politics

Coming back to Chandigarh, the messages for various parties are clear and the ones who take the initiative will gain higher strategic ground.

BJP

For the BJP, key senior leadership of the party lost the polls and this includes current and former mayors of Chandigarh.

The BJP was saved from an utter rout by the split of anti-incumbency votes between the Congress and AAP. The performance of the party is attributable to the overall sentiment of the electorate.

The key thing here is that Chandigarh’s finances and development activities are well provided for. Despite a reasonable thrust on infrastructure and civic services, the party has been rejected.

Previously, Chandigarh has voted independent of the sentiment in Punjab. However, this time there is some spillover from Punjab impacting the city. The strategy of solely relying on vikas (development) is not yielding much for now.

AAP

The AAP has successfully positioned itself as a party of change by challenging the BJP-Congress duopoly. Devoid of sectarian positioning and allegations of corruption, the party has appealed to urban middle class and the voters with strong rural roots. It is now the principal challenger to the BJP in Chandigarh.

The emergence of the AAP will likely trigger a bandwagon effect whereby all those opposed to the BJP will align with the AAP in future. The AAP has a key strength of building a cadre base unlike the Congress, which largely relies on strong local leaders in Chandigarh. They may switch sides when lured by greener pastures.

Congress

The Congress has failed to challenge the BJP in yet another election where anti-incumbency was rife. The party was saved by the performance of local heavyweights who carried their respective constituencies on their own. The performance in Chandigarh may have a domino effect on the performance of the Punjab unit, already demoralised by faction fighting and splitting. The Congress should also reassess its Goa and Uttarakhand strategies as the AAP is likely to do better than previously in these two states.

Chandigarh of 2021 is like Delhi of 2013-15. The Congress is a declining force, the BJP is holding on to its core vote bank but losing appeal with wider electorate, and the AAP is on the upswing. A future Congress and AAP alliance will be formidable in Chandigarh. The Congress may have to accept the ground realities and become junior partner in the Union territory.

The AAP also must realise that it may have garnered significant support, but it is yet to become a dominant party. The BJP clearly needs to revamp its positioning in northwest India, and Chandigarh is the sum of northwestern electoral sentiment. Currently, the BJP is riding on opposition disunity, but this may not be a sustainable political strategy for the future.