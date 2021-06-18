‘We Are Certified Goondas’: Sanjay Raut After Clash at Sena Office

"No one needs to give us a certificate on being goondas, we are certified," Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after workers from both parties clashed outside Shiv Sena Bhavan on Thursday, 17 June.

"When it comes to Marathi pride and Hindutva, we are certified goondas", he said, adding that the party office belonged to the people of the state.