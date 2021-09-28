'On Personal Visit': Official Amid Buzz Over Amarinder Singh's Delhi Visit

Less than a fortnight after resigning as Punjab's chief minister (CM), Captain Amarinder Singh is scheduled to be in Delhi for a two-day visit, reports said on Tuesday, 28 September.

The news of his visit created a buzz, with reports claiming that the veteran Congress leader is likely to meet Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah as well as BJP President JP Nadda during his trip to Delhi.

However, this has been denied by Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Singh, who said that too much is being read into the former Punjab CM's visit to Delhi.

"He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Thukral wrote on Twitter.