Captain Amarinder Writes to Modi, Sonia on Punjab: Desperation or Masterstroke?

Captain's letters came a day after the Congress' in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat hinted that Sidhu could be elevated as the PCC chief, though he later clarified his statement saying that he was talking about a larger organisational overhaul.

Following Rawat's statement, Sidhu held a meeting with Captain's loyalists-turned-detractors in the Punjab Cabinet - Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Charanjit Singh Channi.

One version coming out of the Punjab Congress is that Captain had agreed to Sidhu's elevation but demanded the sacking of his detractors from the Cabinet, including the three ministers mentioned above with the possible addition of Sukhbinder Sarkaria. Therefore he saw Sidhu's meeting with them as an attempt to incite rebellion against him.

The other version from the party is that Captain never agreed to Sidhu's elevation as PCC chief in the first place.

In either case, it is clear that Captain didn't agree with the peace formula or its aftermath.

The result of the letter to Sonia Gandhi is that Rawat is now likely to reach out to Captain to mollify him and the peace formula may take some more time.

There's another aspect here. The party high command's support for Sidhu and the mobilisation of his dissenters like Randhawa, Bajwa, Channi and Sarkaria in Punjab, is eroding his own credibility in the government.

He fears being reduced to the status of a lame-duck CM with his own authority in question.