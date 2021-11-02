Captain Amarinder Singh Formally Resigns From Congress, Writes to Sonia Gandhi

In the letter to Gandhi, Singh wrote, "Despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all the MPs from Punjab, you chose to appoint an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state Navjot Singh Sidhu who had publicly hugged the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the President of the Punjab Congress Committee.”

He went on to complain that Sidhu's only claim to fame was that he would abuse Singh and his government on a regular basis.

“I actually felt deeply hurt by your conduct and that of your children who I still deeply love as much as my own children, having known their father, since we were in school together since 1954, which is for 67 years now,” Sidhu further noted in the letter.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress in the interest of my state and my country,” Singh went on to conclude in his letter.