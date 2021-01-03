Can't Trust BJP Vaccine, Not Taking Shot, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav's statement comes as dry runs for the vaccine have been started across the country.

"What is the need for dry dun in the country. This government was eliminating coronavirus by clapping hands and beating utensils. What is the need for such a large cold chain? What is the need for the vaccine?", said Yadav, mocking the BJP.

Yadav further went on to promise free vaccine if the Samajwadi Party was elected to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections scheduled for 2022.

Akhilesh's statement drew sharp reactions from the BJP.

Akhilesh Yadav's statement - that he "won't get vaccinated as it is a BJP vaccine" is very unfortunate...What can be more unfortunate than a young leader linking COVID vaccine to a political party. It shows he can't think above politics", said BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

"Akhilesh Yadav does not have trust in the vaccine, and people of Uttar Pradesh do not have trust in Akhilesh Yadav. His raising questions on the vaccine is an insult to doctors and scientists of the country. He should tender an apology", said Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Uttar Pradesh has nearly 14,000 active cases and has recorded over 8,000 deaths linked to the virus.

(With inputs from ANI)