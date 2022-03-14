Budget Session of Parliament To Resume Today, FM To Present J&K Budget in LS

The second phase of this year's Budget Session is all set to begin in the Parliament on Monday, 14 March.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
While the Centre's main agenda would be to get Parliament's approval to budgetary proposals and present the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Opposition is expected to pull up the government on issues such as the evacuation of Indian students stuck in war-hit Ukraine, unemployment, and employees provident fund interest rate reduction.
The session comes just days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections at Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Punjab with a thumping majority.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha
Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill has been listed for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha
First phase of the Budget Session began on 29 January with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both houses of the Parliament
FM Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget on 1 February
Congress, CPI(M), RSP, YSRCP have given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion over the education of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine due to their war with Russia.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the interest rate cuts in provident fund deposits.
Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Russia Ukraine conflict and its impact, including the education of Indian students who have returned from the war zone.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha to discuss the depreciating value of the Indian Rupee.
Meeting of the Business Advisory Committee for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be held at 10 am today.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Russia Ukraine crisis and the plight & future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine.
Ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, 13 March, held a meeting with her party's parliament strategy group at her residence, where it was decided that the party would work with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance during the Budget Session.
Opposition is expected to pull up the government on a host of issues, including the evacuation of Indian students stuck in war-hit Ukraine, unemployment, and employees provident fund interest rate reduction.
They would also reportedly demand the government to put out a statement on the evacuation of Indian nationals, especially students stuck in war-torn Ukraine.
The Opposition had previously criticised the government for delaying the rescue of Indian students from Ukraine. Besides, it has also slammed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for its "vague" advisories.
Speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that a range of issues including Minimum Support Price for farmers, labour matters, and inflation would be raised in the Budget Session.
Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will have simultaneous sittings from 11 am. In the first part of the session from 29 January to 11 February, there were two separate shifts due to COVID-19.