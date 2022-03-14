Budget Session of Parliament To Resume Today, FM To Present J&K Budget in LS

The second phase of this year's Budget Session is all set to begin in the Parliament on Monday, 14 March.

While the Centre's main agenda would be to get Parliament's approval to budgetary proposals and present the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Opposition is expected to pull up the government on issues such as the evacuation of Indian students stuck in war-hit Ukraine, unemployment, and employees provident fund interest rate reduction.

The session comes just days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won elections at Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Punjab with a thumping majority.