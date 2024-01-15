'BSP to Go Solo in Lok Sabha, May Think of Alliance After 2024 Polls': Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday, 15 January declared that the party will not enter any alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We will not have an alliance with any party or group of parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Mayawati told the media.

Mayawati made the announcement on her birthday after weeks of speculations over the party wanting to be a part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

What Mayawati said on alliances:

Addressing the media in Lucknow, Maywati said: "Our past experiences with alliances have never been beneficial for us and we suffer more losses from alliances. This is precisely why most parties want to form an alliance with the BSP. Any form alliance can be considered after the elections. If required, the BSP will extend support after the elections. Our party will fight the elections alone," she said.