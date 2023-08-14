'Broke All Records of Corruption': AAP on CAG Report on Dwarka Expressway Cost

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 14 August, targeted the centre over the the Comptroller and Auditor General of India's (CAG) claims on the cost of the Dwarka expressway, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has "broken all records of corruption of the last 75 years."

The CAG, in its report flagged a “very high” construction cost of the Dwarka Expressway at Rs 250.77 crore per km against Rs 18.20 crore per km approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), reports said.

What Kejriwal said:

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal said: "Modi government broke all the records of 75 years of corruption."