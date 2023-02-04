Amid Delay in Local Body Elections, BMC Presents Budget 2023

As uncertainty looms large around the elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body on Saturday, 4 February, presented Rs 52,619.07 crore budget for the year 2023-24.

The estimates for the year are 14.52 percent higher than the 2022-23 amount of Rs 45,949 crore.

While the budgetary estimates crossed the Rs 50,000 crore-mark for the first time, this is also the first time since 1985 that the Budget was presented to administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal, as the term of the corporators ended in March last year.

Some key highlights of the Budget: