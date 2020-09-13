BJP Worker Found Hanging in WB’s Hooghly, Party Workers Blame TMC

BJP worker Ganesh Roy from Goghat area of Hooghly district, West Bengal was found hanging from a tree near his house on Saturday, 12 September. The local police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem as soon as the locals informed them, reported News18. However, Ganesh Roy’s relatives claimed that he was murdered by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

“Roy was an active worker of the BJP at Khanahati and a farmer by profession. We suspect that he was murdered and he was hanged to mislead the police,” Biman Ghosh, BJP’s Arambagh organisation district unit president, told News18.

Ghosh also stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to maintain law and order in the state. “We have planned a protest meet in the district,” Ghosh further added.

Meanwhile, an anonymous source told Hindustan Times that police officials from Goghat police station were stopped from taking the body for autopsy. State president Dilip Ghosh targeted the TMC and said that the killing of BJP workers and hanging their bodies has become a routine in Bengal. Ghosh also met state governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss the law and order situation in West Bengal.

BJP State General Secretary Locket Chatterjee also condemned the death of Ganesh Roy, and said that the “brutality needs to stop. Where are the champions of democracy and why are they silent on these never-ending killings of BJP workers in West Bengal?”

On 13 July, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray from Hemtabad in North Dinajpur district was found hanging in front of a shop near his house. Then on 29 July, another BJP worker Purnachandra Das was found hanging in Bengal’s East Midnapore district. In all these cases the BJP has claimed that TMC workers are involved in the ‘killings’.

(With inputs from News18 and Hindustan Times)