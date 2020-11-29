BJP Wants to Free Hyderabad from Nizam Culture: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 29 November, according to media reports, said that the BJP wanted to free Hyderabad from the 'Nawab Nizam' culture.

“Our government will free Hyderabad from Nawab, Nizam culture and will ensure the utmost development for the betterment of the state.” Amit Shah

Addressing a news conference at the end of his campaign for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections slated to be held on 1 December, he said that the BJP also wanted to take Telangana and Hyderabad from “dynasty to democracy”, reported IANS.

Amit Shah, according to IANS, further conducted roadshow and visited Bhagyalakshmi temple abutting Charminar, slammed both Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) for pursuing "family politics".

“Be it Owaisi’s party or TRS, I want to ask whether in such a large state as Telangana you don’t get anybody outside your family. Is there nobody outside your families who is talented?” Amit Shah, according to IANS

“From Corruption to Transparency”

Shah also, according to IANS, said that the BJP wanted to take Hyderabad from corruption to transparency and from appeasement to equal opportunities. He also said that it was because of Sardar Patel that Telangana, Marathwada, and Hyderabad became part of India. He also alleged there were some people who ran a campaign to merge these with Pakistan.

On being asked to comment on MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's allegation that the BJP was dividing people, Amit Shah said:

“Owaisi should respond as to who talked of merging Telangana with Pakistan.”

Claiming that the BJP has become main opposition in Telangana, Shah said that in the next Assembly elections the BJP would definitely form the government, reported IANS. He remarked that KCR was also "helping BJP in this task by the manner in which he is running the government".

Further, in response to Owaisi’s remark on what the Home Minister was doing if there were illegal Rohingyas in Hyderabad, according to ANI, Amit Shah alleged: “When I take action then they create ruckus in Parliament. Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted... who takes their side in Parliament?”

Owaisi’s Response

According to ANI, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi shot back at Amit Shah and said:

“It was BJP that claimed there’re 30,000 illegal Rohingya refugees who’re enrolled in voters’ list here. I said that they should identify 1,000 such names and asked if Amit Shah was sleeping in Delhi? Why doesn’t he remove them? Who’s stopping him?”

Further, Owaisi took to Twitter to say that Amit Shah was “the first Minister in history who needs an MP's letter to do his job.”

“His own party created these imaginary illegal intruders in Hyderabad and now he wants my approval to go after them?Like “400k termites” in Assam they exist only in Shah’s childish imagination and only for elections.” Asaduddin Owaisi

Background

Asaduddin Owaisi, took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, 28 November, over the party sending heavyweights to campaign for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad civic polls. Owaisi stated that the only person left to campaign in the city was Donald Trump, reported ANI.

While addressing a public rally at Hyderabad’s Langer House, Owaisi said, “It doesn’t look like Hyderabad election, it’s as if we’re electing a PM in place of Narendra Modi. I was at a rally in Karwan & said that everyone has been called here, a child said they should’ve called Trump too. He was right, only Trump is left,” reported ANI.