‘Bjp To Stay for Decades, Rahul Gandhi Doesn’t Realise It’: Prashant Kishor

Kishor, who is touted to have played a significant role in Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress's victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls in May, is reported to be assisting the TMC with the 2022 Goa Assembly elections.

The party, which is now harbouring ambition of treading into the national political arena as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, has extended its association with Kishor till 2026.