BJP Sweeps Guwahati Municipal Polls, PM Modi Expresses Gratitude to Party Wokers

Besides the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress, the AAP had fielded 38 candidates.

After its win in the recent Punjab Assembly elections, and buoyed by its first taste of success in two municipal wards in Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts in last month's civic polls, the AAP is seeking to expand its base in Assam and in the northeastern region.

Around 52.80 per cent of the 7,96,829 voters exercised their franchise in the GMC polls on Friday.

Electronic Voting Machines were used in the politically important elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma among others congratulated the people of Guwahati for voting the BJP-led alliance.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Thank you Guwahati!"