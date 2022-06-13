BJP Sweeps All 26 seats in Assam's KAAC Polls; 'Historic Results,' Says PM Modi

Assam's ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 13 June, swept the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) polls, winning all 26 seats in the tribal body.

The BJP secured 2,25,999 votes while the Congress, which fielded candidates on 24 seats, managed 60,760 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested 10 seats, bagged 15,513 votes.

Reacting to the victory, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row... Assam is on its way to becoming Congress mukt. After drawing blank in Rajya Sabha and Guwahati municipal polls, the party has now zero member in KAAC. In fact, Congress has lost all the eight elections held in the past one year in Assam."