BJP Retains Mayor Post in Chandigarh, Sarbjit Kaur Defeats AAP’s Anju Katyal

BJP's Sarabjit Kaur (C) becomes Chandigarh's new mayor.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@mssirsa)
The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sarabjit Kaur became the new mayor of Chandigarh after beating her opponent, Aam Aadmi Party’s Anju Katyal by one vote, on Saturday, 8 January.
Eight out of the 35 councillors - seven from Congress and one from Shiromani Akali Dal - abstained from voting in the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) mayoral election and one vote was declared invalid.
Kaur, who has done her BA, is a councillor from ward number 6, Hindustan Times reported.
In the previous election in 2016, the BJP had swept the elections winning 20 out of 26 wards then.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)