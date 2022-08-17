Nitish Draws Flak From BJP Over Warrant Against New Law Min in Kidnapping Case

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
(Photo: PTI)
A fresh row emerged between the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar as the saffron party, on Wednesday, 17 August questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the induction of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kartikeya Singh as the state’s law minister into the Cabinet on Tuesday.
Singh was asked to surrender in a Danapur court in Bihar on 16 August, the day he took the oath of office.
Speaking to ANI, Kartikeya Singh said, “All MLAs and ministers submit an affidavit, there is nothing like this in it.”
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, when asked about the warrant against Singh, said, “I do not know, I have no information about this.”
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told news agency ANI, “We expect Patna High Court to take serious notice of this. I expect CM Nitish Kumar to show some courage.”
“Kartikeya Singh should be sacked and strict action should be taken against him,” the former Union law and justice minister added.
BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said, “If Kartikeya Singh had a warrant against him, he should have surrendered. But he has taken oath as the law minister.”
Union Minister RK Singh also spoke to ANI and said, “I am from Bihar and I am ashamed of what's happening. Jungle Raj has begun. The law minister himself is an absconder, that too in a kidnapping case.”
“He is the right hand of Anant Singh, who is a don. Does CM not know? Kartikeya Singh should be sacked,” he added.
Singh claims that he has been falsely charged and that there is no warrant against him. He was granted interim protection till 1 September by the court.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)