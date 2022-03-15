BJP Parliamentary Meet Underway in Delhi, PM Modi Addresses Party Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 15 March, said that dynasty politics is dangerous for democracy and we have to fight against it, reported PTI. Modi was addressing his party workers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting at Ambedkar Bhavan in Delhi.

"It’s because of me that children of MPs didn't get tickets in Assembly polls as we are against dynasty politics," he added, according to PTI sources.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said:

"PM Modi appreciated how BJP proceeded against 'parivarvaad.' He talked about how people did politics without any details/statistics during the Ukraine evacuation & talked about how Poland gave open access to our nationals."