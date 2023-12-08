BJP Names Central Observers to Pick CMs: A Look at What's Happening in 3 States

Five days after the state election results were announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to decide on chief ministers for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. Speculations are rife that the party will reveal the CM choices over the weekend. To expedite the process, the party has appointed central observers for each of these states.

Earlier this week, a marathon meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence took place to discuss frontrunners in the three states. However, the delay in choosing CMs has subjected the party to severe Opposition scrutiny.