BJP MLA Says Houses of Those Who Don't Vote for BJP Will Be Demolished

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, 16 February, issued a show-cause notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Telangana, T Raja Singh, for his controversial remarks regarding the Uttar Pradesh state election.

The Election Commission has held that the MLA’s remarks were in violation of the guidelines of the model code of conduct.

The controversial legislator, from the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, had threatened residents of Uttar Pradesh that their homes will be "demolished using bulldozers" if they did not vote for the BJP.

The MLA, in a video released on Tuesday, had said, “Those who do not vote for the BJP, I wish to say this: Yogi ji has thousands of bulldozers at his disposal. After the elections those who did not vote for Yogi ji, those areas will be identified…”