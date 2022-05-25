Tamil Nadu: BJP Minority Wing Leader Hacked to Death in Chennai

Balachandar was BJP's SC/ST Central Chennai chief.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) SC/ST Morcha south district president in Chennai, Balachandran, was hacked to death on Tuesday, 24 May, a night after a three-member gang attacked him while he was having tea at a wayside stall.
The incident occurred at Chindarapet in Chennai.
Balachandar was BJP's SC/ST Central Chennai chief.
On Tuesday, Balachandar was on the Saminayakan street speaking to a few men and his PSO had gone to have tea when three men surrounded him and brutally hacked him to death.
The Chennai Police has identified the three men who committed the crime and a case has been registered against them.
Questioning the law and order situation in the state, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition EK Palaniswami of the AIDMK said in the Assembly on Tuesday that 18 murders had taken place in Chennai in the last 20 days.
