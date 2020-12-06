In PM Modi’s Varanasi Seat, SP Snatches Two MLC Seats From BJP

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council is the upper house of the state legislature.

On 1 December, elections to the Legislative Council was held for 11 seats, including six teachers’ constituencies and five graduate constituencies. While school teachers instructing in class 10 and above register themselves as voters for the teachers seat, any person who graduated at least three years from the date of elections can vote for the graduate’s seat.

While the BJP won four of the 11 seats, the SP won three and two were won by independent candidates. Results for the remaining four are yet to be declared.

(With inputs from NDTV and Hindustan Times.)