BJP Leader Varun Gandhi Takes Another Jibe at Party With Vajpayee's Old Video

Amid voicing concerns and support for farmers amid the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi on Thursday, 14 October, shared an old video of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee speaking on the farmers' movement in India in 1980.

In the 40-second clip captioned, "Wise words from a big-hearted leader…" Vajpayee can be heard saying: "I want to warn the government against intimidating the farmers, it must not try to scare them. The farmers are not going to get scared. We don't want to use the farmers' movement for politics, but we support their legitimate demands. If the government tries to intimidate them, misuse the law, and try to suppress a peaceful movement, we will not hesitate before joining the movement."