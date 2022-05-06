'Political Murder': Amit Shah Demands CBI Probe Into Bengal BJP Leader's Death

Shah met the kin of the deceased on Wednesday afternoon, and told reporters that Chowrasia's family, including his grandmother, had been beaten by the police while the latter snatched his body from them.

"We will ensure that the murderers of Chowrasia gets the strictest of punishment," he said.

"The BJP is fighting against this only. In Bengal, Opposition leaders' voices are crushed, violence and murders are used to scare dissenters – first under the Communist government, and now at a greater scale under the TMC government," the home minister said.

Shah reiterated the BJP's demand for a CBI inquiry into the matter, and indicated that the Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal government in connection with the death.