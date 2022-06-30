Devendra Fadnavis To Be Maharashtra Deputy CM, Says Amit Shah

The BJP's central leadership decided that Fadnavis should be a part of the Maharashtra government, party chief JP Nadda said, requesting Fadnavis for the same in his personal capacity.
(Photo: PTI)
Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis declared rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as the chief minister of Maharashtra and decided to stay out of the state Cabinet, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to declare that Fadnavis will become the deputy chief minister of the state.
The development comes moments after BJP chief JP Nadda had requested Fadnavis to become the deputy CM of the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's central leadership decided that Fadnavis should be a part of the Maharashtra government, BJP chief JP Nadda said on Thursday, 30 June, requesting Fadnavis for the same in his personal capacity.
"Former CM and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis declared Eknath Shinde as the new chief minister. He also showed a big heart and said that he will stay out of the cabinet and support the government from the outside. It shows the character of our party and the leaders and proves that we do not work for any post," he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)