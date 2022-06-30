Devendra Fadnavis To Be Maharashtra Deputy CM, Says Amit Shah

Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis declared rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as the chief minister of Maharashtra and decided to stay out of the state Cabinet, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to declare that Fadnavis will become the deputy chief minister of the state.

The development comes moments after BJP chief JP Nadda had requested Fadnavis to become the deputy CM of the state.