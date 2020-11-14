BJP Changes States’ In-Charge; IT Cell Chief to Assist in Bengal

Former Karnataka Minister and RSS leader CT Ravi has been in-charge of Tamil Nadu. The Quint Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address his supporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi in October 2019 after declaration of Haryana and Maharashtra assembly polls’ results. JP Nadda photographed behind Modi-Shah. | (Photo: PTI) Politics Former Karnataka Minister and RSS leader CT Ravi has been in-charge of Tamil Nadu.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, 13 November, announced a new team of leaders in-charge of monitoring and coordinating party activities in states that will go to polls in the coming months. In poll-bound West Bengal, BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya will assign Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is party in-charge for the state. Former Karnataka Minister CT Ravi has been in-charge of Tamil Nadu, which will go to elections soon. Ravi will also be in-charge of Maharashtra and Goa.

Meanwhile, BJP Vice-President Baijayant Panda will be in charge of Assam and Delhi. Retaining power in Assam is crucial for the saffron party following the backlash against the National Registry of Citizens (NRC). In Kerala, where elections are scheduled to take place next year, CP Radhakrishnan has been made the leader in-charge. Changes have also been made in states not going to elections. Vice-President Radha Mohan Singh is now in-charge of Uttar Pradesh. Murlidhar Rao, who was in-charge of Karnataka now takes charge of Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka will be monitored by National General Secretary Arun Singh. Bhupendra Yadav who is in-charge of Bihar has been given additional charge of Gujarat. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was given the charge of Manipur, while BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh has been given responsibility of Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.