BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya Booked for Sharing ‘False’ Video of Rahul Gandhi

The Karnataka Police on Tuesday, 27 June, filed a First Information Report against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya over a "false" video he uploaded of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The FIR was filed in Bengaluru on the complaint of Ramesh Babu, co-chairman of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Communication and Social Media Department, The Indian Express reported.

The complainant accused Malviya of "conspiring to create enmity among voters” by allegedly spreading fake information. The complaint was based on Malviya's tweet shared on 17 June, which contained an animated video purportedly featuring a cartoon of Gandhi.