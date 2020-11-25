BJP’s Alliance With Mufti’s PDP is ‘Ideological Love Jihad’: Sena

Shiv Sena on Tuesday, 24 November took a jibe at Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) over the recent issue of ‘love jihad’ laws to curb inter-faith marriages. Shiv Sena in its editorial mouthpiece Saamna stated that if the marriage between two faiths is ‘love jihad’ then why shouldn’t BJP’s alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) called “ideological love jihad”. Saamna further said that “Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's stand for a Sangh-free and a Modi-free Hindustan was kept aside, instead, the two joined hands for power, Why shouldn't it have been termed as love jihad?” Times of India reported.

The mouthpiece also stated that the ‘ideological love jihad’ has damaged the country and Hindutva as well.

Sena also mentioned that the BJP should first define the term “love jihad” legally. "Hence, the legal definition of 'Love Jihad' needs to be decided first," the editorial said, reported Deccan Herald.



The mouthpiece also stated that the BJP should come out of the illusion and stop troubling the Maharashtra government over this issue. Earlier, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has accused Shiv Sena for softening its stand on “love Jihad” after it came into an alliance with Congress and NCP. “The Shiv Sena was once known for strongly protesting against Valentine's Day celebrations and beating couples that were spotted together on 14 February. The Sena used to write critical pieces during 2014 to 2016 against 'love jihad', but its current stand shows how much that party has changed,” Mumbai Mirror quoted Fadnavis as saying.

On Tuesday, 24 November, Uttar Pradesh became the first BJP-ruled state to clear the controversial ordinance on ‘love jihad’. Apart from UP, other states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka have also promised to bring a law against ‘love jihad’.