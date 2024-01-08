'Victory Against Arrogant BJP': Opposition Hails SC's Order in Bilkis Bano Case

The Supreme Court on Monday, 8 January, quashed the remission order granted by the Gujarat government to 11 men convicted of gangraping Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Several Opposition politicians took to social media on Monday, 8 January, to hail the Supreme Court's judgment quashing the remission order granted by the Gujarat government to 11 men convicted of gangraping Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X to say that Bano's "tireless struggle" was a symbol of the victory of justice against the "arrogant BJP government".
"The tendency to 'kill justice' for electoral gains is dangerous for the democratic system. Today the Supreme Court's decision once again told the country who is the 'patron of criminals'," he said.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the judgment would strengthen the public's trust in the justice system.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Gujarat apologise to Bano. He also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of promoting "nari shakti" (women's empowerment) a "hollow claim".
"I welcome this judgment and I hope it acts as a precedent against all rapists in the future. Just because you affirm a political ideology, you will not be set free. When Narendra Modi talks about nari shakti, it is a hollow claim," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri also took to social media to express solidarity with Bano.
“It appears that Justice is being delivered to Bilkis Bano finally after two long decades. The brutality of gang rapes and mass murders cannot be brushed aside & the perpetrators remain unpunished," he said.
In its verdict delivered on Monday, a bench led by Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan had said that the Gujarat government was not "competent" to pass the remission order. The court also directed the convicts to report to jail authorities within two weeks.
