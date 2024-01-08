'Victory Against Arrogant BJP': Opposition Hails SC's Order in Bilkis Bano Case

Several Opposition politicians took to social media on Monday, 8 January, to hail the Supreme Court's judgment quashing the remission order granted by the Gujarat government to 11 men convicted of gangraping Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to X to say that Bano's "tireless struggle" was a symbol of the victory of justice against the "arrogant BJP government".

"The tendency to 'kill justice' for electoral gains is dangerous for the democratic system. Today the Supreme Court's decision once again told the country who is the 'patron of criminals'," he said.