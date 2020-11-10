Trailing Due to COVID-19 Impact: KC Tyagi on RJD Taking Lead

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap said that Tejashwi Yadav will be the next CM of Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan is locked in a close fight with Bihar's ruling NDA as the counting of votes began on Tuesday, 10 November. Both the alliances are leading in 100 seats each.

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson KC Tyagi said that JD(U) is losing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were not defeated by RJD or Tejashwi Yadav but nation’s curse – COVID-19,” said Janata Dal (United) spokesperson KC Tyagi to NDTV.

“We are paying for past 70 years of deterioration In Bihar, " said the senior Janata Dal-United leader.

“A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU and allies were to win over 200 seats. In last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we're losing only due to COVID19 impact,” Tyagi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap blessed his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav to emerge as a winner. In a subtle tweet, Tej Pratap wrote: “Tejashwi Bhavah Bihar”, showing confidence in RJD’s performance.

On Monday, 9 November, Tej Pratap said that Tejashwi Yadav will sit on the chair of CM. “Nitish Kumar's government has been decried by people,” ANI reported.

Early trends show the RJD emerging as the single-largest party, and the BJP emerging as the biggest party within NDA. This election has been the first, after many years, without the involvement of jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav or late LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan

