CM Nitish Too Tired to Handle Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Ahead of Polls

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, CM face of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday, 16 October, passed a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reported NDTV. According to NDTV, Tejashwi alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is too “tired” to handle his state anymore.

“Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is tired and can not handle the state. He does not want to talk about development, unemployment, education, health infrastructure and poverty. He says Bihar is a landlocked state, hence industries can not be set up resulting in no job creation.“ Tejashwi Yadav, according to NDTV

Previously, at his party’s virtual campaign launch, Nitish Kumar had reportedly said: "We wanted big-ticket investments, but the landlocked status of the state has acted as a roadblock.” Tejashwi’s latest comments have, according to NDTV, came in response to the same. Further, in response to allegations about his financial assets, Tejashwi said that he is open to further investigations by agencies, other than the ones that were already probing him, reported NDTV. Tejashwi also said that the comment about his declaration of ₹ 5.8 crore in assets, were being made in a bid to distract from the actual issues of unemployment and poor condition of migrant labourers who have returned to Bihar, reported NDTV.

Present CM Nitish Kumar had also, at his campaign launch, on 12 October, attacked his estranged friend Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi, who is presently at the helm of the RJD, and asked people to beware of his promise of 10 lakh jobs at his first cabinet meeting.



General elections to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar will be conducted in three phases, with voting on 28 October, 3 and 7 November, while the counting of results and their declaration will take place on 10 November. (With inputs from NDTV.)