Onions Hurled at Nitish Kumar During Election Rally in Madhubani

With the second phase of the Bihar polls underway, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was left red-faced when few people threw onions at the stage during Kumar’s rally in Madhubani’s Harlakhi on Tuesday, 3 November, reported news agency ANI. The incident happened when the JD(U) chief was speaking on the employment issue while addressing the election rally. Nitish Kumar’s security personnel came forward to stop the person hurling onions at the CM. Kumar then stopped his speech and said that whoever wants to throw anything may go ahead and throw whatever they want, reported ANI.

Unfazed by the action, Kumar continued with his speech, adding that if his party comes back to power, the government will make sure that everybody gets a job and nobody has to migrate in search of better opportunities. Without naming anyone, the Bihar Chief Minister questioned that those who are promising 10 lakh jobs, what did their government do when they were in power for fifteen years. He further stated that they just provided 95,000 jobs during their regime, whereas the JD(U) provided six lakh government jobs during its regime, according to ANI.

According to India Today, the person who threw onions at Nitish Kumar said that illegal alcohol is being sold in the state despite prohibition, and the government isn’t do anything about it. The voting for the second phase commenced at 7 am with 94 seats across 17 districts in the fray this time around. There are as many as 1,500 candidates contesting, with 2.85 crore eligible voters. The first phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar was held on 28 October, and the third and the last phase will be held on 7 November. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

(With inputs from ANI and India Today)